Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor dodges investigators after receiving letters

The royal family is facing unexpected situation due to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's connections to Jeffrey Epstein and his refusal to cooprate with investigators.

The 65-year-old former prince has allegdly been dodging the House Oversight Committee as its members have urgently tried to speak with him about his link the convicted financier.

Members of the team have revealed the truth about the former Duke of York's beahviour and tactics to sidestp the investigation, adding that the department has sent Andrew letters, wishing to speak to him.

"And we absolutely have sent letters. We want to actually talk to Prince Andrew. What’s happening now over in the U.K. is pretty stunning, and it’s actually a show of what happens when the government listens to the public," said Oversight Committee member, Robert Garcia during CBS News’ "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

"There are actually things happening to those that have been involved."

Hilary Fordwich, British royals expert, told Fox News Digital that Andrew's choice to ignore the United States may be an act of "delusion," wishing away his Epstein connection.

"He erroneously must be under the delusion that his silence & evasion will make this go away," she began.

Fordwich said the optics of Andrew not being compliant is "ghastly" not only for himself, but members of the royal family.

"The optics & facts of all of this are ghastly either way for him & for the monarchy. Hence all the distance that has been created between him & the rest of the family."