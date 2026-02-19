Palace shares King Charles update as William, Harry unite for key cause

Royal family issued a statement after Prince William opened up about a cause also close to his estranged brother Prince Harry's heart.

On February 18, Buckingham Palace shared an update on King Charles and Queen Camilla's joint outing and the royal couple was joined by the famous actor Idris Elba.

Alongside the photos, the King's team shared, "The King and Queen were joined by @IdrisElba at Barking & Dagenham Rush Green Campus.

The college offers a range of technical and professional education courses to students. Their Majesties met students taking part in fashion, plumbing, healthcare and cookery workshops.

"The King and Queen also joined Sir Idris, alumnus of the college and @KingsTrust, at the state-of-the-art TV and film studios named in his honour."

Notably, this post came after the Prince of Wales spoke up about mental health issues and how much discussion on this sensitive topic needs to be normalised.

Moreover, William emphasised holding more conversations around men's mental health, which often goes unnoticed.

In October 2025, the Duke of Sussex joined Movember, the leading global nonprofit for men’s health, to highlight how men often suffer in silence.