Prince Harry, Meghan Markle speak out after receiving good news from UK

Prince Harry, Meghan speak out after UK government introduces new law

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement after the UK government introduced a much-needed law, extremely helpful for grieving parents.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex honoured the efforts made by Ellen Roome, a mother who lost her 14-year-old son Jools in 2022, due to the harm caused by digital media.

The mourning mother was not provided access to her son's social media accounts, as she wanted to understand what actually happened.

After fighting for years, finally, the "UK government has announced it will table amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill, making Jools’ Law a reality."

According to Harry and Meghan's official website, the new law will "automatically preserve children’s social media data when they die and give bereaved parents direct access—no court orders, no corporate gatekeeping."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated this important legal victory, as it allows parents and families to hold tech giants accountable.

Harry and Meghan's team further shared that they are proud of the consistency shown by Ellen as her son's story tells the world that change is possible.

"Ellen’s strength isn’t unique—it’s what we’ve seen from every bereaved parent we’ve worked with. Their grief becomes purpose. Their loss becomes advocacy. And now, their fight has become law," the Sussexes believe.

Harry and Meghan also expressed gratitude towards Baroness Beeban Kidron as she championed Ellen’s campaign in the Lords.

After receiving good news from the UK, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents made a plea to bereaved parents not to give up, as "one parent can change everything."