Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor gripped further into major trouble as investigation deepens over Esptein files

February 19, 2026

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor did not get a good start to his 66th birthday as the Scotland Yard has begun its inquiries into the royal protection officers.

King Charles had vowed in his statement that the Palace would cooperate with the investigation with regards to the disgraced ex-prince if they are approached. Now, the Metropolitan Police are examining allegations that royal officers “turned a blind eye” when they travelled to Jeffrey Epstein’s island with Andrew.

“Initial enquiries into these specific allegations have begun so we can establish the facts.”

After the Epstein files were released by the U.S. Department of Justice, it was discovered that Andrew allegedly brought in trafficked victims (some of them who were underage) at Buckingham Palace for illicit activities. The police are following the trail via looking into the private flights that went in and out of Birmingham Airport from that time.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman told The Telegraph that the royal protection officers are “held to the same high standards of professional behaviour as all police officers”.

Meanwhile, a former chief who oversaw policing at Buckingham Palace for several years has been questioned by the Scotland Yard.

A source revealed to The Sun that it was a “preliminary conversation but it was a frank one” and noting it was a “a big step for the police to proactively be reaching out to former officers”.

They will be thoroughly quizzed on how much they knew about events during their time and if they were “if they were bullied or forced to stay silent”.

