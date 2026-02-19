Princess Kate’s secret plea to King Charles for important title revealed

Kate Middleton, who is set to be the future Queen, has been taking up important roles within the monarchy, despite going through a tough health battle with cancer in the last two years including the recovery.

While the Princess of Wales is in remission, she had been taking her time acclimatise herself with the royal duties and how she can manage the heavy responsibility. She has earned the praises of the public and royal experts alike for her dedication to the job.

However, there was once a time when she was second-guessing taking on the title of the beloved Princess Diana, as it came with a deep history. According to a forthcoming book written by author Russell Myers, courtiers revealed that Kate had “full appreciation of the history associated with the role”, but she was “determined to find her own path”.

She “privately expressed to William and to Charles her reservations about taking over the title, conscious of the British public’s exceptional feeling for, and connection to, Princess Diana even 25 years after her death”.

Kate had been a prominent member of the royal fold especially after King Charles’s ascension. Given her reservations, there was “bit of convincing” to finally take on the title.

It is quite evident in the way Prince William and Kate have operated with regards to their family, they are looking to carve a very different path compared to what has been done in the past, the courtiers confirm.

A former aide noted that Kate knew about the “inevitable comparisons with Diana” but she decided to manage it in her own way while having “full respect” for the late Princess of Wales and making her own path with her royal role in the firm.