Inside George, Charlotte, Louis heartfelt chat with Prince William

Prince William and Princess Kate often gave fans rare insight into their family life behind closed doors, especially details about their children, which are always received well by the Waleses' well-wishers.

This time, when the future King opened up about his own struggles on how to deal with emotions, he discussed how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis poured their hearts out.

While raising awareness about mental health, William was asked about his little ones and their way of sharing things.

At first, the father-of-three joked that his kids "sometimes" talked about their feelings "too much."

Then, the Prince of Wales added, "I get all the details, which I love. It’s amazing. Being able to understand it, have time with it, and decipher it.

"You feel a sense that you need to fix it for everyone, and that I find quite difficult."

William said that not everything needed to be "fixed," as sometimes all you need to listen."

Earlier, during his tour to Brazil, Prince William also opened up about how he and Princess Catherine broke down the news related to her cancer diagnosis.

He revealed that we told George, Charlotte and Louis, the good and bad both. The Prince stated, "We explain to them why certain things happen and why they might feel upset."