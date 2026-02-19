Princess Beatrice lands in serious trouble as ‘life of luxury’ exposed

Princess Beatrice suffered a huge setback as questions arose regarding her 'life of luxury' and its funding.

Before tying the knot to millionaire property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the eldest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson has reportedly known for her back-to-back luxury trips.

King Charles's niece enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle during her 20s.

Now, Beatrice's 'life of luxury' became talk of the town, especially after the former Duke and Duchess of York's inappropriate ties with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reached door to door.

As per Daily Mail, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said, "Her salary at Sony at the time was £19,500, which would not go far, while her lifestyle was obviously ridiculously excessive."

He added, "It now seems clear that their father's dodgy business deals when Special Trade Envoy and their mother's alleged financial dependence on Jeffrey Epstein, could have been pivotal to her life of luxury."

Mr Richard questioned who was helping Princess Beatrice to afford such a lifestyle behind closed doors.

This update may pose challenges for Beatrice while she and her sister try to keep them away from any negative attention to safeguard their royal future.