Queen Camilla drops shocking truth about childhood partner in latest confession

Queen Camilla drops shocking truth in latest confession

Queen Camilla revealed surprisng truth about her childhood in her latest address, delivered amid the royal family's struggles with a health crisis, family feud, and Andrew's scandal.

The Queen, 78, changed the mood with her confession that she and wine go together, admitting that she grew up with the drink.

'We grew up like the French,' admitted the Queen.

She shared intimate details about her lifelong passion for wine during a reception hosted by Master Vintner Richard Wilson at Vintners' Hall on Wednesday, February 18.

Dazzled in a green velvet gown, King Charles' wife expalined that her appreciation for wine runs deep in her family heritage, adding: she and wine are perfect partners.

"Probably everybody knows my love of wine, it's in my blood, and I was brought up by a father whose passion was wine, without a doubt," she said.

She continued: "We drank wine as children."

Camilla was welcomed with a glass of Vintners' Company Pauillac 2016, a rich and full-bodied red befitting her known preference.

She also received an original 1928 first edition of A Book Of Wine, penned by her paternal grandfather Philip Morton Shand.

"Oh, is it? How fascinating," the Queen responded upon learning the book's provenance.