Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor makes clever plan to escape cops

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is set to give another tension to King Charles as his secret plans came to light amid a police probe.

The former Duke of York, who is currently living in Marsh Farm, has reportedly scheming behind the scenes to save himself as shocking details related to his ties with Jeffrey Epstein keep coming out.

Earlier, it was reported that the three forces, Thames Valley, Surrey and the Metropolitan Police, teamed up to investigate the former Prince's relationship with Epstein.

Including allegations against him related to sex crimes or sending highly sensitive documents to his paedophile friend when he was the UK trade envoy.

Now, his troubles are set to get intensified as Essex Police also joined the team to dig deep into Epstein's files.

According to the Essex Police spokesman, "We are assessing the information that has emerged in relation to private flights into and out of Stansted Airport following the publication of the U.S. Department of Justice Epstein files."

An insider told Radar that Beatrice and Eugenie's father has been planning to flee from the UK.

"With four forces now involved in different strands of this, the sense is that the net is tightening. He believes the climate in Britain has become untenable," the source shared.