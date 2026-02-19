Lady Louise’s heartthrob reveals how he won over Duchess Sophie

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward’s 22-year-old daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, is currently in her fourth year at the University of St Andrews in Scotland and seem to have big plans for her future.

Louise and her 18-year-old brother James have remained be to private members of the royal family. Moreover, it seems that both siblings do not have any intent to emerge as working royals. While James is still figuring out his future, Louise seems to have found her passion, also with the support of her devoted boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp.

Moreover, when it comes to Louise’s love life, things seem to be going in the positive direction as Felix wins over Sophie with a sweet gesture.

King Charles’s youngest niece has been taking up carriage driving and Sophie is “very supportive” of her daughter, according to carriage driving trainer Sara Howe. She revealed how Sophie and James would turn up and how the Duchess of Edinburgh is “heavily involved”.

Now, Sophie would appreciate that her daughter is being supported in her endeavours and being cared for as well. Felix has been spotted during Louise’s carriage driving events. The trainer told Hello! that Felix has “always been very supportive, but also leaves her alone to get on with the job”.

She noted that Louise and Felix as a “normal” couple, which could mean that the young royal could get her happy ending just like her cousin Prince William found his with Kate Middleton in the same university.