King Charles, Queen Camilla give weight to Prince William’s big move

King Charles and Prince William may have their own different strategies when it comes to the perspective of ruling, but there some things that they stand together on the same page.

The Prince of Wales, who has been dedicated to finding practical solutions to alleviate climate change via his Earthshot Prize, had announced that the sixth ceremony of his passion project will be taking place in India.

Now, it seems that the King may have subtly given a nod to his son’s decision for the choice as he led his own set of engagements with Queen Camilla at Barking.

In series of highlights shared by Buckingham Palace, it was revealed that the royals had visited he Barking Learning Centre Community and Family Hub, a community-based learning facility.

They had met families and staff who work at the centre to “provide advice on employment, support those who are homeless, and encourage reading in the library”.

In a special update shared on social media, the monarch’s office shared a delightful video of the “wonderful” little dance number that King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoyed at the visit, a clear nod to India, where William is heading next.

The women from the community were embellished in ensembles of bright green and yellow hues with orange dupattas draped around them as they danced to Indian singer Sukhbir’s famous song, Oh ho ho ho.