King Charles genuine love for Meghan debunks 'Duchess Difficult' claims

King Charles' secret affection for Meghan sparks hope for reconciliation...

King Charles' fondness for his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, gave royal fans hope of reconciliation between the royal family and the Sussexes.

The monarch's genuine love and admiration for Prince Harry's wife during her time in the Palace kind of debunks 'Duchess Difficult' claims made by royal aides.

Exploring the bond between Charles and Meghan, royal author Russell Myers said that the King gave her the nickname "Tungsten" due to her strong personality.

In his book, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, the royal commentator said, "he [Charles] was very fond of her and in the early days found her charming to be around."

An insider from the Palace shared, "Meghan was engaging, polite and was clearly in love with his son, so there were certainly no apparent issues he felt the need to address."

It is important to note that King Charles was praised for walking Meghan down the aisle during her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

Most recently, a source told Closer that despite Harry and Meghan's public 'attacks' on the firm, the monarch still holds a soft corner for them, sparking hopes of reconciliation.

"Despite everything that’s happened, Charles has not turned his back on Meghan... he believes empathy and basic decency should still apply, he thinks Harry, and by extension Meghan, deserves this," the report shared.