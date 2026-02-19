Princess Anne turns chaos into triumph at major event

Princess Anne seemed have found herself in an awkward position as she was presenting a trophy during a major sporting event while emotions were running high.

The Princess Royal, who had been at the Winter Olympics earlier this month, is known making her boundaries clear but with poise and grace. Staying true to her reputation, King Charles’s sister proved a no-nonsense member of the royal family during the Calcutta Cup held on Saturday.

After Scotland marked its victory against England in the riveting rugby match, Anne was handing over the trophy to Scottish rugby captain Sione Tuipulotu.

Amid the excitement and joy, the captain seemed to be leaning in to give the Princess a hug but the senior royal was able to avoid the matter altogether very politely and without causing much embarrassment to the athlete.

The rare moment was praised by many fans

“Princess Anne was just as excited as he was! She handled that perfectly!!” on user wrote on Facebook.

Another noted, “She almost got a hug! Thats something you never see. Notice he went in for a hug, but she deflected with a pat on his shoulder. Brilliant.”

Princess Anne is a stickler for royal protocol and one of the rules dictate that royals are not to hug public during engagements. This particular rule has been loosely followed now over time.

The Prince and Princess of Wales in particular often give hugs to the public. Moreover, King Charles himself has made exception to the rule on occasion.

In this incident, even Anne seemed excited and did not seem to mind the little gaffe from the Scottish captain.