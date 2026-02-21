Timothée Chalamet speechless after Kylie Jenner’s surprise

Turns out even Timothee Chalamet can get a little cranky on his birthday.

The Oscar-nominated actor recently shared that girlfriend Kylie Jenner planned a surprise that completely flipped his mood when he turned 30 last December – but he didn’t make it easy for her.

“I was grumpy on the way there because I didn’t know where she was taking me,” Timothée admitted to Matthew McConaughey in a preview clip of their upcoming chat for CNN. “Like, ‘It’s my birthday. Why are we driving 30 minutes outside of L.A.?’”

Fair question.

The mystery ride ended at a private IMAX screening of Interstellar – the 2014 epic where Chalamet played tom Cooper, the son of McConaughey’s character.

“I got to the theater and it was Interstellar in IMAX. I said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry for being so grumpy on the drive.’ I love that movie, man.”

Love might be an understatement. “I’ve legitimately maybe seen it 22 times or something,” he confessed. "I saw it 12 times in theaters when it came out.”

Since sparking romance rumours in 2023, the couple has kept things low-key but solid – from late-night family dinners (thanks to sister Khloe Kardashian) to red carpet appearances at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, where Chalamet publicly thanked Jenner.

“Lastly, I’ll just say thank you to my partner of three years,” he said. “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much. Appreciate it.”

Jenner smiled and mouthed back, “I love you.”