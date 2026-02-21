KATSEYE announce group member Manon's ‘temporary hiatus'

KATSEYE has announced that one of their members, Manon, will be taking a short career interval.

It was revealed that the move was finalised after “open and thoughtful conversations together” while the 23-year-old singer will go through with it to “focus on her health and wellbeing.”

“We fully support this decision. KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right,” the group’s statement said.

The latest message was shared with fans of the LA-based girl group via the South Korean web platform for fandom, Weverse, while also highlighted through X (formerly known as Twitter).

Shared on February 21, the statement was signed off as “HxG”, which is short for HYBE x Geffen, the record label aiming to produce global girl groups using the K-pop training model.

KATSEYE was one of such projects undertaken by the collaboration between the two companies, with the group debuting in 2023.

Other members of the six-member band are Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung.

Manon also addressed her hiatus via the Weverse DMs, thanking fans for standing by her.

The group experienced unprecedented success with the release of their single Gnarly, which dropped in 2025, and became their first hit to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

KATSEYE performed the viral smash at the Grammys earlier this month, on February 1.