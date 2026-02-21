 
Alan Carr swaps Lamborghini for turret in £3.25m castle splurge

Alan Carr has reportedly invested £3.25m in dream Scottish estate

Geo News Digital Desk
February 21, 2026

Alan is working on a new show titled Castle Man with Disney+, in which he brings a Scottish castle back to life
Alan Carr has spent a staggering £3.25million on a castle in the Scottish Borders following his triumphant Traitors win. 

The comedian,49, has been enjoying his renewed fame since emerging victorious on last year's year's star-studded BBC spin-off, Celebrity Traitors. 

Now, just three months later, Alan is working on a new show titled Castle Man with Disney+, in which he brings a Scottish castle back to life.

He has now purchased his very own baroque abode - which he plans to turn into a luxury hotel and spa. 

Alan revealed to The Sun that he has signed a seven-figure deal with Disney+ to film a series documenting the renovation of Ayton Castle.

The sprawling estate features a whopping 16 bedrooms, 160 acres of gardens and even its own miniature railway.

Alan said of the purchase: 'Some men when they have a midlife crisis buy a Lamborghini or grow a ponytail, but me - I want my very own castle. 'Since I was a boy in Northampton, I've always dreamt big, and have always been enchanted with the history and romance of a stately home.

'As I turn 50, I feel it's time, all I want is a turret to call my own — get me over that drawbridge.'

The show is reportedly being produced by Expectation, the same company responsible for Clarkson's Farm.

