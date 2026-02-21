Holly Willoughby faces fresh TV blow as ITV shelves You Bet!

Holly Willoughby co-hosted the programe with Stephen Mulhern for two specials in 2024

Fans would be extremely disappointed not to see Holly Willoughby on screens after ITV shelved the show You Bet!

The former This Morning host, 45, co-hosted the programe with Stephen Mulhern for two specials in 2024, when the network rebooted the format of the game show, which originally ran for 10 series in the nineties.

However, ITV has now announced that it will not make the show a permanent fixture in its TV schedule-though it has not ruled out the possibility of a return in the future.

Speaking to The Sun, a TV insider said You Bet!'s shelving will be 'another disappointment' for Holly as it was her first big project with ITV since she left This Morning in 2023 after a horrifying kidnap, rape and murder plot against her.

They said: 'This will be another disappointment for Holly as she was so closely associated with the show and this was her first new, big project with ITV after she left This Morning.'

An ITV spokesperson told the Daily Mail: 'You Bet! returned to ITV in 2024 with a peak overnight audience of 4.4m. Both You Bet! and You Bet! On Tour are available to watch on ITVX.

'There are currently no plans for a new series of You Bet! On Tour.'

Meanwhile, last year, it was revealed that Dancing On Ice was being 'rested' and that there were no plans for a future series. Then in June, Netflix cancelled Bear Hunt after just one season.

But despite her break from TV, Holly has been keeping busy - launching into an influencer career and promoting her wellness brand Wylde Moon.