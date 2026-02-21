King Charles calls on ‘trusted’ figures to deal with Andrew crisis

King Charles has taken a strong stance as he calls upon his trusted team amid one of its worst nightmares in modern day monarchy.

After Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday, the monarch released a stern statement declaring that the “law must take its course”. And while the royals appear calm on the surface, there is a storm brewing behind Palace walls.

The day his disgraced brother was arrested, Charles had appeared to open London Fashion Week. Even though the King appeared in good spirits, there is no hiding that the royals are in the middle of a potential fight for survival, according to royal editor Russel Myers.

In times of the crisis, the King is now relying on two key figures to handle the Andrew matter going forward. Charles is now “leaning on his ‘trusted lieutenant’ Princess Anne for advice” but he has also pulled in Prince William in the discussion as his future is at stake.

Myers also noted that “all the courtiers and crisis managers in royal history would have their work cut out to control the tide of this scandal”.

The ex-prince has vigorously denied wrongdoing in relation to allegations of sexual misconduct and is yet to respond to allegations about his role as envoy. The arrest came just days after it was revealed in one of the emails in the Epstein files that Andrew had forwarded confidential trade documents to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein within five minutes.

However, the investigation has now being expanded into other allegations of misconduct as well. Reportedly, a total of 10 police forces and authorities are now looking into the disgraced royal.