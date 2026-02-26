Palace shares Queen Camilla’s sweet nod to Elizabeth II amid criticism

Queen Camilla, who has been supporting King Charles amid the ongoing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor investigation, had invited some special guests to Windsor Castle.

The 78-year-old royal is voracious reader and supports reading and writing via her public service work and charities. On Wednesday, Camilla had hosted award ceremony for the BBC 500 Words competition.

Alex Jones and Roman Kemp had joined Camilla for a “a celebration of young writers, creativity, and imagination”.

Not only were the finalists invited as guests, but there was also an appearance from Paddington Bear, the iconic and beloved character obsessed with marmalade sandwiches.

Buckingham Palace released a video of the Queen meeting with the Paddington Bear, the character that also has famously made a delightful video with the late monarch.

In a sweet exchange, Camilla greeted Paddington, telling him, “How very nice to meet you, thank you very much for coming.”

She added, “You’re very kind, you are going to give all your marmalade sandwiches to all these children. Perhaps I can have one too?”

The video came at a time when the royals have been under intense scrutiny over how much they had known about the illicit activities of the disgraced “second son of the late Queen”.

According to royal historian Andrew Lownie, the MI6 were required to inform the late monarch about Andrew's activities and shady business, suggesting that Elizabeth II had been "shielding" her son from accountability.

It is possible that the nod had been to remind the public of the more positive moments of Elizabeth II as the a wave of anger sweeps across Britain in light of the discoveries made in the Epstein files.