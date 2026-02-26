Prince William makes first statement after Princess Kate concerning episode

Prince William made first statement after Kate Middleton left 'terrified' from a heckling incident at the BAFTA Awards.

On February 25, the social media team of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared details about the future King's visit to the Francis Crick Institute.

William left feeling fascinated after learning about the important medical research taking place at the institute, which is preparing to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

Alongside photos from his engagement, William's spokesperson said that he met Professor Andreas Schaefer to "learn about the cellular mechanisms of sensory processing in the brain."

Moreover, the future King spoke with "psychiatrist and neuroscientist Dr Katharina Schmack about her work studying the biological basis of psychosis."

"Joining Dr Maximiliano Gutierrez and Principal Lab Research Scientist Tony Fearns in the Electron Microscopy facility to hear about their research investigating the biology of tuberculosis and how antibiotics work."

It is pertinent to mention that Prince William returned to his routine royal engagements after he and his beloved wife Princess Catherine faced an unexpected question at the red carpet of BAFTA.

According to reports, a person asked whether "the monarchy is in peril" after Andrew's dark secrets came to light.