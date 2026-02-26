Prince Edward emerges just day after cancelling event due to health issue

Prince Edward, one of the most dedicated senior royal working members, seemed to have caused a wave of worry after he had pulled out of a major event last minute, citing a health issue.

He was meant to attend a ceremony on Tuesday at St James’s Palace as the royals put together a united front with King Charles and Queen Camilla following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Royal sources had revealed later that Edward was spacing out events since he had a cold, and was hoping to rest and recuperate for his other engagements as well.

On Wednesday, the Duke of Edinburgh, who is patron of National Youth Theatre of Great Britain, resumed his duties and attended a Repertory Company performance of Dracula in London.

Edward looked well and was dressed in a dapper all-black suit over a black high-neck. He was all smiles and seemed to have recovered from his minor setback from the day before.

It was the REP Company’s press night performance at the NYT Workshop Theatre. And the production was part of the NYT’s 70th-anniversary celebrations, which runs from 21 February to 13 March 2026.

Edward has been actively involved in supporting the arts and youth development with his role since the 1987.