Princess Anne attends key meeting as King Charles, royals face public anger

Princess Anne marks strong return after dealing with public setback

February 26, 2026

Princess Anne kept her hopes high and became part of an important gathering after key royal family members, including herself, King Charles, Queen Camilla, and others, faced uncomfortable questions about Andrew.

The Princess Royal, who was recently publicly asked about his brother's arrest, stepped out in Glasgow, Scotland, for a key meeting.

On February 25, Anne, as Patron of WISE, visited the American Geophysical Union Ocean Sciences Meeting at the Scottish Event Campus.

According to a royal family's fan page, the event was attended by a large number of people despite the fact that it was held outside the United States for the first time.

Dressed in chic red attire, Anne took part in meaningful conversations at the Ocean Sciences Meeting in light of her role as WISE patron.

For the unversed, WISE is an organisation that "encourages young women to pursue careers in science, engineering, and construction."

Princess Anne's appearance came amid the growing number of heckling events faced by the royals since Andrew's arrest. 

