Duchess Sophie gives royal fans break from Andrew saga with joyful dance

King Charles 'secret weapon' Sophie completes crucial task: 'She's a hero'

By
Areeba Khan
|

February 26, 2026

Duchess Sophie delights fans as royal lets loose during outing
Duchess Sophie gave a much-needed break to the well-wishers of the monarchy with a light-hearted dance with inspiring women.

Prince Edward's wife performed a number of meaningful engagements during her crucial visit to Somalia at the request of the Foreign and Development Office.

The purpose of her trip was "to continue her work supporting survivors of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) in the region," Buckingham Palace shared.

Among many special moments Sophie shared with people in Somalia, her joyful dance delighted viewers in times of crisis.

The Duchess of Edinburgh joined talented women of the Kazuri Beads workshop in Nairobi to celebrate their craftsmanship and community spirit.

Sophie, renowned for her dedication to supporting women worldwide, showcased her dance moves, earning admiration for making "royalty look easy when it's not."

In the comments section, one fan praised King Charles' secret weapon, calling her "a hero."

"That’s a true Royal right there. What a wonderful woman bringing this awareness to people’s consciousness," another fan penned. 

