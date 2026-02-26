Beatrice, Eugenie's royal titles: Tough decision looms

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's scandals have badly affected their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, whose reputations are facing serious scrutiny after being named in Epstein files.

The recent release of millions of documents has led to further allegations over links between both Andrew and his ex-wife Fergie and the convicted paedophile.

The controversies are allegdly taking toll on the two princesses, with the public are wondering what will become of Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, as the royal sisters are mentioned in the files too.

Even one email appears to suggest the Princesses accompanied their mother to meet the late financeir shortly after his release from prison after being found guilty of soliciting a minor for wrongdoing.

They were just 19 and 21 at the time of the alleged post-prison lunch with Epstein.

Recently, Parliament has opened up the debate on whether or not to remove Andrew from the line of succession, following his arrest and the investigation centred on the King's brother allegedly sharing confidential government documents with the disgraced financier during his decade as a UK trade envoy.

Naturally, everyone is wondering what this means for Beatrice and Eugenie’s constitutional rights.

However, it's still unpredictable what the investigtion against Andrew will yield, even though the former prince categorically denies any wrongdoing.

If Parliament moves against their father, do the princesses get dragged down with him?

According to Dr Craig Prescott, a specialist in UK constitutional law, their birthrights remain relatively secure for now.

Dr Prescott told The Express, “Beatrice and Eugenie are there in the line of succession in their own right. So it would depend on what is agreed, but typically they [MPs] will try and do the least possible when it comes to legislating about the monarchy, so it’s likely just Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will be removed.”

The sisters are being advised to take decisive step to choose whether to stay close to their parents or embed themselves further into the monarchy.

Speaking to Fox News, Fordwich told Fox News: “While both daughters were loyal to their parents, they now face the untenable choice of whether salvaging their own futures must prevail, given even their maiden York name is so toxic.”

The royal sisters are understandably distressed by the contents of the Epstein files.

To survive this royal crisis, a strategic and highly visible separation might be their only viable option. “They will no doubt create even more visible distance from their parents while perhaps still supporting them privately,” Fordwich predicts.

“They now have tough decisions to make.”