King’s doctor updates after ‘serious’ medical emergency: ‘few more days’

Europe’s oldest monarch was admitted in the hospital following a health scare on Tuesday as the royal office revealed the King’s physician was being transported to the location.

King Harald V, who had been on a holiday with Queen Sonja on the Spanish Island, had suffered an infection and dehydration and was rushed to the hospital in Tenerife.

The Royal House of Norway shared an official update on the King’s condition after the doctor had performed his own thorough check up at Hospital Universitario Hospiten Sur.

“The king’s overall health is good and he is responding well to treatment. The infection stems from a skin infection on one of his legs,” the doctor, Bjorn Bendz, said in a royal statement.

“The king will remain in hospital for a few more days for observation and continued treatment,” he continued, noting the people near the age of 90 admitted to the hospital for an infection is considered “serious”.

King Harald had been celebrating his 89th birthday which had been on Saturday. However, it seems that there is not much cause for worry as the update appears positive.

“It is important that we have a good overview and full control of his state of health before the king can leave hospital — even if his condition is stable at the moment,” the doctor said.

There are no signs that the Norwegian monarch has no plans of giving up his throne since he ascended in 1991. Even though he has faced several health issues forcing him to scale back his duties, he remains adamant on continuing ruling his reign.