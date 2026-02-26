Kate Middleton takes over influential role behind Palace walls

Princess Kate, known for her chic fashion game and enchanting personality, has been leading crucial operations behind Palace doors.

The Princess of Wales took over the powerful role of managing royal duties, which not only promotes the firm's goodwill towards the public but also helps it stay relevant for the new generation.

Royal commentator Russell Myers told US Weekly that Catherine has "often been criticised about how she’s taken a long time to get used to public speaking or a long time to formulate the real ideas that she wants to take forward in her royal role, but I think she’s the real strategist."

The author, who is currently promoting his upcoming book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story, claimed that Prince William also 'relies' on his wife for support a lot.

Mr Russell said that he was 'surprised' knowing that Princess Kate is "working on a greater scale," a circle close to the Waleses revealed.

The power couple also hinted at a "different version" of monarchy with their projects and initiatives.

Their vision revolves around accountability. "It needs to speak to the younger generation, not only at home but abroad," the royal expert shared.

William and Kate are not stepping back from introducing the modern version of monarchy that's quite different from the generations before.