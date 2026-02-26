Prince Harry, Meghan helping King Charles save monarchy: ‘Secret deal'

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘back in royal fold’ to save King Charles monarchy

King Charles seems to be clinging onto his last hope as the royals find it increasingly difficult to placate the uproar in light of the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandals.

After a number of heckling incidents, experienced by nearly all the senior royal members, protestors have been putting up posters at Buckingham Palace, directly addressing Charles and Prince William about how much they knew about the activities of the disgraced ex-prince.

It seems that there is no other option left for the royals then to bring out the two non-working members of the family to ease the tensions.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on a two-day visit to Jordan, which they had reportedly informed royal family prior to the tour.

There has already been talks about an “Establishment plot” to bring back Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in an unofficial capacity to support the King. The reports have followed after Harry met his father last September, a sign of a possible truce.

Now, a royal editor, Richard Eden, pointed out how one particular meeting with the British Ambassador is a sign that there is a secret deal at play for the return of the Sussexes.

In an official statement from the Sussex office, they were invited to the British Ambassador’s residence along with the Embassy staff and World Health Organisation officials for ‘iftar’ as Jordanians observe the month of fasting, Ramzan.

Moreover, Philip Hall, the British Ambassador to Jordan, had expressed to Harry and Meghan how much their visit was meaningful.

“Your visit, your support, your appreciation of the efforts that the United Nations, including, of course, the World Health Organization, the government of Jordan and others, are making here is enormously appreciated,” he told the couple, adding, “So thank you for coming.”

It is key to note that the Sussex visit to Middle East comes just weeks after the King's heir, Prince William, had visited Saudi Arabia. The Prince of Wales had also been heckled by a reporter over his shamed uncle Andrew during the three-day visit.

Moreover, the Sussex visit also comes very soon after Andrew had been arrested, which has escalated calls for accountability of the royals.

About ‘Project Thaw’: Palace efforts to bring back Harry, Meghan

Eden previously reported that the Palace is aiming to “warm up” the frosty relations between the royals and the British public.

‘Project Thaw’ is directed to end the hostility especially after Prince Harry had wooed the British public with his charity work in the UK.

Moreover, in recent developments, there have also been a growing sentiment for the Sussexes in the UK, claiming that Andrew was not treated harshly enough given the magnitude of his crimes. Whereas, Harry and Meghan were vilified and stripped off of their privileges without delay.

The British taxpayers are particularly aggreived by the royal's delayed action for Andrew. It would seem that the royals are hoping to reedem themselves to save the monarchy.