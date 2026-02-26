Royal experts react to shocking report about future monarch William

Future monarch has sparked reactions with his silence amid Andrew arrest, being described as "out of touch" in his efforts to connect with younger generations.

The royal family faces renewed scrutiny over the former Prince's and Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The Independent referenced the future king's interview with Radio 1 this week when he focused on mental health and was not asked about Andrew's arrest on February 19.

Social media users agreed with the outlet's opinion, with some slamming the heir to the British throne as unaware of the situation.

"Kate and William on vacation and Charles attending a fashion show while Prince Andrew was being interrogated is not a flex. They're just showing the world how out of touch they are," one user wrote on X.

However, there were some people on X who did not agree that the royals are "out of touch."

"Prince William is getting more fire on the Epstein situation than ANY of those actuallly involved & associated institutions COMBINED."

Another added, "Prince William and Catherine are NOT out of touch so get your facts straight. The only thing rotten is you and your fake comments."

Helena Chard told Fox News Digital she was not only shocked by their report, but would go as far as claiming the outlet is inciting hatred against the royal family.

The British broadcaster and photographer went on, "I am shocked that ‘The Independent’ should release such a damning report. It is untrue and I would go as far as stating it is inciting hatred towards the British Royal Family, especially as people are angry and the world seems more volatile at present."

Reacting to report and online trolls, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams added that the idea William should be speaking about his uncle's ties to Epstein would be a "fatally flawed tactic."

"The criticism that he is doing nothing comes from the totally mistaken theory that it would be a good idea that he should be responding to events as they occur."

The expert added: "He has put out one statement and this was followed by a further statement from the Palace on the same day.

"It is untrue and I would go as far as stating it is inciting hatred towards the British royal family, especially as people are angry and the world seems more volatile at present."

Fitzwilliams said that the Waleses are popular among all age groups; however, "the monarchy's loss of support among the young will concern them enormously."

Ian Pelham Turner added: "In reality, William has been ferociously driving the total banishment of Andrew since 2019 after the ‘Newsnight’ car crash interview. This has caused huge rows with his father."

"For years, Prince William behind the scenes has been pushing his father to sort the Andrew problem once and for all," according to expert.

According to Chard, William and his wife Princess Catherine's focus is on stabilising the monarchy while focusing on their family's well-being.