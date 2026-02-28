Thomas Rhett’s wife reveals singer’s first reaction to son’s birth

When Thomas Rhett saw his newborn baby for the first time, he instantly moved to tears.

The American singer-songwriter and his wife Lauren Akins welcomed their fifth child and first baby boy.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple announced the good news on Friday, February 27, alongside unveiling the first photos of their latest addition to the family.

“Welcome to the world Brave,” the proud mother of five wrote in the caption. “Oh. my. goodness. Our hearts are just in a big ole puddle with this precious baby BOY.”

Akins shared that her son, named Brave Elijah Akins, was born last week at almost 10 pounds and about two weeks early.

She went on to praise her husband for his support during the delivery and his first reaction to the child’s birth.

“Thomas Rhett was my biggest champion in labor & delivery [white heart emoji] He helped deliver him [crying emoji], was the first one to see and *tearfully*, mixed with a bit of shock announce to us all in the room “It’s a BOY” [crying emoji],” the Die a Happy Man singer's wife recalled.

“We are so grateful God chose us to have YOU cutie pie [loved emoji],” she added in the delightful post. “Your four sisters are smitten and we are completely over the moon in love with you big Brave boy.”

Rhett and Akins, who tied the knot in October 2012, are already parents to daughters four-year-old Lillie Carolina, six-year-old Lennon Love eight-year-old Ada James and Willa Gray, 10.