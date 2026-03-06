Beatrice, Eugenie suffer heartbreak from Prince William, Kate final warning

Prince William and Princess Kate made a bold request to the royal family regarding the royal standing of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

According to a report, the future King and Queen have made it clear that they will not participate in the 2026 Royal Ascot event if the daughters of the York household are invited into the royal circle.

William and Catherine aim to maintain a certain distance from the York family as Andrew and Fergie's inappropriate ties with Epstein shook the monarchy and raised questions about its future.

Pals of Waleses told Daily Mail, "I can tell you that William and Catherine won’t go if any of the Yorks are there."

Earlier, it was revealed that Eugenie and Beatrice were asked to step back from their attendance at this year's Royal Ascot.

Now, there are reports that the sisters will also not be seen with the royals in the upcoming key events.

Commonwealth Day service, Easter Sunday service or any one of the three Royal Garden Parties scheduled in the coming days will not see Beatrice and Eugenie.

An insider told The i newspaper that Beatrice and Eugenie "might attend the races among the crowd, but they can't be seen in the royal carriage procession with all this going on."

It is clear that King Charles and his key allies have been protecting the monarchy from any more controversies and further embarrassment with carefully measured steps. Beatrice and Eugenie suffer heartbreak from Prince William, Kate's final warning.