Prince Harry's Gaza comments spark strong reaction from Israel: 'False narratives'

Harry's characterisation of the humanitarian situation in Gaza challenged

Israel's deputy foreign minister Sharren Haskel rejects the Duke's narrative

Prince Harry invited to Israel to asses the situation on the ground



The British monarch's estranged son, Prince Harry, has received strong backlash from Israel for his comments about Gaza during his and Meghan Markle's recent trip to Jordan.

Israel's deputy foreign minister, Sharren Haskel, has rejected Harry's assertions regarding aid corridors, slamming them as inaccurate.

Haskel described the 41-year-old royal's remarks as "deeply disappointing." She even accused the Duke of spreading "false narratives."

The Israeli politician's reaction came after Harry told Channel 4 News that "the aid corridors need to be opened and they are currently not." The Duke explained the situation on February 25 during his trip to the Middle East country.

According to GB News, Haskel challenged Harry's characterisation of the humanitarian situation while speaking to internet personality Oli London.

In a direct message to Harry, Haskel urged the prince to witness the aid operation personally before making public accusations against Israel.

"I personally invite you to visit the humanitarian corridor and witness firsthand how aid is coordinated and delivered," she stated.

The deputy foreign minister expressed her anger over Harry's findings, urging him to speak with the British general stationed at the CMCC centre, who serves as deputy commander alongside American forces managing the flow of humanitarian supplies.

"He will tell you clearly: the corridors are open, and thousands of trucks are entering every day," Haskel added.

Her invitation concluded with a pointed challenge: "Come. See. Speak to those on the ground. Then judge."

The Sussexes received a briefing from World Central Kitchen, the organisation that delivers fresh meals during humanitarian emergencies, before the duke spoke to the outlet.

Harry emphasised the necessity for "full access for humanitarian organisations to be able to deliver that aid to the people that need it the most."

The Duke described the trip as "a really important time for us to collaborate and come here and shine a light and focus on the very real humanitarian catastrophe that has happened and continues."

Haskel went on to express frustration that prominent figures were amplifying claims without first verifying their accuracy, stating: "With the reach and authority you carry as a member of the British Royal Family, words matter. Facts matter even more."

Meghan and Harry visited Jordan on the invitation of Dr Tedros, who hosted them for discussions with senior UN agency figures and diplomats from several nations, including the Netherlands, Italy, Germany and Canada.