Prince William puts his future role at risk with stern decision for Harry

Prince William stepped back from King Charles and Prince Harry's peace deal but his stern decision could face serious consequences in the future.

It's a dream of many royal fans to see the Duke of Sussex reuniting with his estranged brother and the future British monarch.

But, it seems like the wish of fans, and Harry won't come true, at least not anytime soon.

Despite returning to the good books of King Charles, the former working royal's countless reconciliation pleas were not heard by his brother.

Omid Scobie, a royal author, gave a fresh update on the strained relationship between Harry and William.

In a conversation with People, the royal commentator said that in 2023, "Harry was still waiting for that moment of accountability from his brother — an opportunity to talk about many of the grievances that have built up to this point and be able to move on from that."

And sadly, "nothing has changed" in 2026.

The Duke's "expectations, wants and wishes" have not been met till now.

Omid claimed that Prince Harry made several attempts to reach out to William via their mutual friends, but all efforts went in vain.

Royal fans saw "moments of warmth" between the monarch and his son in recent times. The father-son duo met at Clarence House, hinting at peace talks.

"I think in terms of family, it takes two, and I think we have seen some effort between Harry and his father go both ways," Omid pointed out. However, it appears Prince William is "avoiding dealing with this matter whatsoever."

The royal expert cautioned William that ongoing tensions with Harry could jeopardise his future role as monarch, as the head of the royal family should prioritise peace and harmony.