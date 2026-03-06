King Charles delivers strong blow to former Scotland rugby captain

King Charles shows zero tolerance to abusers

The monarch teaches a life lesson to shamed Stuart Hogg

King Charles has clarified his policy and stance against abusers, showing them zero tolerance with his reaction to their uncivilised acts.

After taking a decisive step against his younger brother Andrew over his connections to convicted paedophile Epstein, now the monarch, 77, has stripped former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg of his British royal honour.

He took the bold step after the shamed Stuart pleaded guilty to abusing his estranged wife over a period of five years.

Hogg, 33, was awarded a Member of the British Empire in December 2023 for his services to sport.

Now, the King has called for the MBE to be "cancelled and annulled", according to the official public record, The Gazette.

Hogg admitted to shouting and swearing at his then-wife, sending alerting texts and tracking her messages.

In January 2025, Hogg was sentenced to a "community payback order" with one year of supervision.

Scotland's former captain retired from professional rugby in 2023, after captaining his nation for three years.

At the end of his career, Hogg claimed he "did not know what was going on in life" and was "up to his eyeballs in antidepressants".

He told The Rugby Paper: "I missed the buzz, the changing room, the banter. I missed rugby more than I ever realised. I gave up on my rugby career to try to save my marriage. At the time, I didn't know who I was.

"I was up to my eyeballs in antidepressants. I didn't know what was going on in life, whether I was making people happy or sad. I used alcohol to escape. I was purely existing."

Hogg continued: "I hurt people. Now, I'm learning to be selfless for the right reasons."

Hogg joined nine others, being stripped of their honours by the King.

