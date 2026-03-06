Princess Eugenie holds breathe as shocking statement issued about inquiry

Princess Eugenie receives concerning news about project close to heart

Princess Eugenie received concerning news about a project close to her heart amid the existing family tensions.

The Princess of York founded Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 alongside Julia de Boinville.

Since then, fans have seen the Princess engaged in several activities, raising awareness about modern slavery, forced labour and human trafficking.

However, several concerns were raised about the financial structure of the charity.

As per GB, the UK Charity Commission issued a statement, stating that their team is assessing the raised concerns.

The spokesperson from the commission said, "We are assessing concerns raised in the media about charitable spending at The Anti-Slavery Collective to determine what role there is, if any, for the Commission."

Concerns were raised about the charity after its accounts indicated an income of £92,311 for the year ending April 2025.

"However, the non-profit's total expenditure was £301,024, including £191,537 on staff salaries and £97,206 on charitable programmes," the report stated.

Since the fallout between Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the official social media pages of Anti-Slavery Collection have not been updated, which raises concerns among fans.