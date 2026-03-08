 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate declare distance from Beatrice, Eugenie at royal event

Prince and Princess of Wales make bombshell move in front of royal family

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 08, 2026

Prince William, Kate declare distance from Beatrice, Eugenie at royal event
Prince William, Kate declare distance from Beatrice, Eugenie at royal event

Prince William and Princess Kate made it clear in front of the royal family that they are distancing themselves from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's daughters.

The future King and Queen plan to lead the royals by focusing on accountability and transparency in their reign.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who were mentioned in shocking emails of Epstein files, have been losing their royal connections just like their parents. 

Despite Andrew's fallout, the sisters were invited by King Charles to celebrate Christmas last year with the royal family at Sandringham.

But the Daily Mail reported that William and Catherine did not give any gifts to Beatrice and Eugenie during the royal gathering. 

The source shared, "Notably, there were no presents under the Sandringham tree [this year] for Beatrice and Eugenie from William and Kate – something everyone pretended not to notice."

It has been confirmed by several royal commentators that William and Catherine are keeping the York sisters at arm's length. 

“William and Kate were apparently polite but stand-offish,” a source said.

Emily Nash said that, like William, the Princess of Wales, "is very aware of public opinion and the risk that this scandal poses to the monarchy’s reputation."

In order to safeguard the firm, Prince William and Princess Kate aim to go forward with unproblematic royal members. 

Prince William, Princess Kate make secret visit as big announcement looms
Prince William, Princess Kate make secret visit as big announcement looms
King Charles crucial trip comes to screeching halt amid new conflict
King Charles crucial trip comes to screeching halt amid new conflict
King Charles says tough times reveal true strength of the Commonwealth
King Charles says tough times reveal true strength of the Commonwealth
Duchess Sophie impresses in lilac while tackling rare skin disorder
Duchess Sophie impresses in lilac while tackling rare skin disorder
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to revisit royal status next month
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to revisit royal status next month
Princess Anne celebrates 80 years of King's Troop Pageantry
Princess Anne celebrates 80 years of King's Troop Pageantry
Princess Anne tries recreating viral hug with Scotland captain
Princess Anne tries recreating viral hug with Scotland captain
Prince Harry refuses empathy for Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry refuses empathy for Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie