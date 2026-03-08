Prince William, Kate declare distance from Beatrice, Eugenie at royal event

Prince William and Princess Kate made it clear in front of the royal family that they are distancing themselves from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's daughters.

The future King and Queen plan to lead the royals by focusing on accountability and transparency in their reign.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who were mentioned in shocking emails of Epstein files, have been losing their royal connections just like their parents.

Despite Andrew's fallout, the sisters were invited by King Charles to celebrate Christmas last year with the royal family at Sandringham.

But the Daily Mail reported that William and Catherine did not give any gifts to Beatrice and Eugenie during the royal gathering.

The source shared, "Notably, there were no presents under the Sandringham tree [this year] for Beatrice and Eugenie from William and Kate – something everyone pretended not to notice."

It has been confirmed by several royal commentators that William and Catherine are keeping the York sisters at arm's length.

“William and Kate were apparently polite but stand-offish,” a source said.

Emily Nash said that, like William, the Princess of Wales, "is very aware of public opinion and the risk that this scandal poses to the monarchy’s reputation."

In order to safeguard the firm, Prince William and Princess Kate aim to go forward with unproblematic royal members.