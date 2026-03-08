Buckingham Palace shares update after King Charles US tour mystery

Buckingham Palace shares update amid King Charles US tour mystery

There seems to be some tension brewing between the Palace and Downing Street as major plans have been put on hold due to a major conflict.

While the situation in the world doesn’t appear suitable for conducting State Visits, sources have shared insight into a deeper issue that has been festering between the two crucial entities in the UK.

It was reported that King and Queen Camilla were anticipated to travel to the US by the end of the month for a three-day visit to coincide with the 250th anniversary celebration of America.

However, a US source has revealed to Daily Mail that the full plans and details of the trip had not been formalised and they are running out of time.

“It is getting very late for these details to be formalised. Apart from a Day 1 in Washington and a Day 2 in New York, no timetable seems to have been put together yet,” the US source said.

Moreover, the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor last month has also “jeopardised” the visit.

It had already been a slimmed down version of Queen Elizabeth II’s 1976 bicentennial tour. All of the details were in consideration of the monarch’s health as he undergoes cancer treatment.

Hence, the schedule was being carefully crafted by Palace aides. According to a Palace source, “Planning and preparation has been under way for a possible visit in the late spring, but the Government has the final say.”

Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, “No state visit has been confirmed and all state visits happen on the advice of Government.”

Meanwhile, a Downing Street source maintained that “this is a Buckingham Palace matter”.

There appears to be some contradiction since the Government approves the State Visit and only then does the Palace begin preparations. It would remain to be seen how things unfold as the international community focusses its attention on the descalation of the US conflict with Iran.