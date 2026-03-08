Princess sends powerful message amid Epstein horror ‘Act without fear’

Royal families across Europe have been gripped by the jarring discoveries made in the Epstein files which were released by the US Department of Justice.

Palace aides have been rushing for damage control as horrifying crimes against women and children were committed on Epstein Island have been attached to Jeffery Epstein and with many notable figures involved.

However, the Monaco royals remain in the clear in light of the files. As the horrors continue to cast a dark shadow, with the victims feeling unoptimistic about accountability, Princess Charlene had a powerful message to give.

“Too often, we forget that women’s power does not need to be created; it needs to be unleashed. Equality is not a favour; it is a right that must be fully exercised, everywhere and for everyone,” Charlene wrote.

“This March 8th, my wish is simple: that every young girl may dream without barriers and act without fear,” and she signed it off with “H.S.H. Princess Charlene”.

In the latest tranche published in January this year, many royal figures were named in the files, attached to horrifying allegation, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meanwhile, Norway’s Princess Mette-Marit was named 1000 time while Princess Sofia of Sweden was mentioned in very rare instances. However, they both have not been attached to any crimes.

Sofia had only been associated with Epstein during rare social gatherings while Mette-Marit had correspondence with the convicted financier about matters.