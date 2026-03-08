Princess Eugenie forced to give up key royal role in shock move

Princess Eugenie, who had been a staunch advocate for victims of modern slavery for years, took an unexpected decision in light of her father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Epstein scandal.

King Charles’s niece has stepped down from her role as patron to the charity Anti-Slavery International just days after her charity had come under scrutiny over finances. The Observer confirmed that Eugenie had ended her role.

Anti-Slavery International, which was founded in 1839, focuses on policy change, research, and long-term, direct action in field projects.

A statement was released by the charity announcing the departure of the Princess Eugenie.

“After seven years, our patronage from HRH Princess Eugenie of York has come to an end,” the statement read. “We thank the Princess very much for her support for Anti-Slavery International. We hope that she continues to work to end slavery for good and deliver freedom for everyone.”

Meanwhile, Eugenie remains to be the co-founder of a separate charity that she founded with her friend, Julia de Boinville, in 2017, which has a similar name: The Anti-Slavery Collective.

The organisation followed a similar pattern to the original institution, but it had a more modern approach and focussed on raising awareness via networking and sharing survivor stories.

This charity is now being investigated by the Charity Commission as it spent more than twice its income on salaries last year.

In the year ending 5 April 2025, the charity spent more than twice as much on salaries (£191,537) as charitable programmes (£97,206).