Queen Camilla honours inspiring women as King crumbles under Andrew shame

Queen Camilla celebrates inspiring women in new statement

Queen Camilla marked International Women's Day with a powerful message during challenging times as her husband, King Charles, and the rest of the royal family faced scrutiny over Andrew's actions.

On March 8, Buckingham Palace gave insight into some of the meaningful engagements performed by the Queen, honouring inspiring women.

The statement reads, "Today, on International Women’s Day, we celebrate the remarkable women whose courage, creativity and compassion are helping to shape stronger communities across the world.

"Over the past year, The Queen has had the privilege of meeting many inspiring individuals — here are just a few of their stories."

Madame Gisèle Pelicot, Aamilah Aswat, the Catholic sisters, John Hunt and his daughter Amy, Dame Laura Lee, Asma Khan, Maggie O'Farrell, and Superintendent Sharon Baker were among the women recognised by the royal family in a new post.

Queen Camilla celebrated Women's Day after the royal family faced scrutiny over their silence regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's actions with Epstein, which severely impacted young girls and women.