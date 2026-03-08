King Charles calls secret meeting to end Andrew's last royal connection

King Charles has been firm in removing his problematic brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, from the last major royal honour.

From losing his royal titles to being kicked out of the massive Royal Lodge, Beatrice and Eugenie's father will also no longer be in the line of succession if the 15 Commonwealth realms agree to axe him.

On March 9, that is Commonwealth Day, the monarch is reportedly planning to hold a secret meeting with heads of state to make the process of removing Andrew smoother.

Andrew, who is eighth in the line of succession, was recently arrested by police on suspicion of misconduct in public office when he was the UK's trade envoy.

Moreover, his wrongdoings with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein only brought shame to the royals.

King Charles will discuss the serious issue of Andrew's position in the line of Succession with Commonwealth leaders, according to The Times.

It has been claimed that almost every Commonwealth country is in favour of taking away Andrew's last royal connection.