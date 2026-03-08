 
Prince Harry, Meghan break silence on key visit hours after details leak

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expected to visit Australia 7 years after royal tour

A. Akmal
March 08, 2026

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a response via their spokesperson as suggestions were made that the couple will be visiting Down Under next month.

Just hours after an Australian royal reporter Bronte Coy cited a source that Meghan will be appearing on a show, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s office confirmed the news.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will visit Australia in mid-April to take part in a number of private, business, and philanthropic engagements,” a spokesperson for the couple said. “Further details will be shared in due course.”

Previously, sources had shared that Harry and Meghan will be arriving in Sydney and Melbourne, seven years after their first royal tour in 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex and As Ever Founder, who recently ended her lifestyle brand partnership with Netflix, will be appearing as a guest on Her Best Life podcast hosted by Jackie “O” Henderson and Gemma O’Neill.

However, Jackie has stepped back from her ‘Besties’ company.

Moreover, Meghan is also reportedly anticipated to be invited as guest on an upcoming “Besties” event, following in the footsteps of previous VIP speaker Gwyneth Paltrow. It is possible that with Meghan’s involvement, Jackie would make an appearance.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry will be conducting engagements related to Australia’s armed forces or veterans’ community, especially in connection with the Invictus Games.

The itinerary is yet to be confirmed, as per the Sussex office. Also, it is not revealed whether Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, would be joining their parents on the tour.

