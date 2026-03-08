Jacob Elordi, Timothee Chalamet's contrasting views on ballet rile fans up

Jacob Elordi earns praise for respecting the arts as Timothee Chalamet faces backlash

Jacob Elordi and Timothee Chalamet's views on ballet is a heated topic of debate on social media after the Marty Supreme star caught fire for jokingly disrespecting ballet and opera.

As the internet criticises Chalamet, a recent interview of Elordi's resurfaced where he praises the art form and credits it for being an inspiration for his portrayal of the creature in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein.

The contrasting views of the actors garnered much respect for the Kissing Booth star, and disgrace for the Beautiful Boy actor as the debate continued.

An X user wrote, “i’ve always been enamored by ballet” .. mind you, jacob elordi used ballet as inspiration for the creature. this is proof that you can still be a strong actor while respecting other art forms!"

Chalamet's controversy also turned social media against him only a week ahead of the Oscars, and among both the fan-favourite actors, Elordi remains the one they are rooting for.

The Dune actor had a strong Oscar campaign for Marty Supreme, and is nominated for the Best Actor Award in the ceremony on Sunday, March 15.

As for the Euphoria alum, he is nominated for the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Frankenstein.

While it remains to be seen who wins the Academy Award, the results are based on anonymous academy members' votes, and not the fans.