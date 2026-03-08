Britney Spears' relatives too afraid to intervene after arrest

Britney Spears’ family and relatives are feeling stuck after her recent arrest and doesn’t know how to help her.

Sources say that they hope the incident will make Britney get the support she needs but they are worried about stepping in because of the history with the Free Britney Movement.

That fan-led campaign helped end her conservatorship in 2019 which gave her control of her life after years of legal restrictions.

Insiders shared that the Toxic singer’s family is scared for her and see the situation as serious, even “life or death” but feel they can’t do much after all the public attention over the years.

Before her arrest, Britney used to post her usual dance videos on Instagram sometimes accidentally showing too much and she deleted her account on the day of the arrest.

The family is relieved that no one was hurt during the alleged DUI incident.

The singer was put under a conservatorship in 2008 with her father, Jamie Spears, in control of her money and personal life.

She, however, later called it abusive, sharing scary experiences like being forced into an ambulance and given medication against her will. Her father’s team said that it was just to protect her.

Britney’s court hearing is scheduled for May 4 and her family continues to hope for better.