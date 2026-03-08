 
Geo News

Katy Perry puts music on hold to welcome new beginnings with Justin Trudeau

By
Geo News Digital Desk
March 08, 2026

Katy Perry is welcoming new changes in life as she builds her life together with boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, after the couple made their relationship official.

The 41-year-old singer is reportedly ready to explore a new career with the former Canadian prime minister as she finds meaning in her desire for change.

The change she wishes to bring requires her to collaborate with Trudeau as she steps into the world of politics. "Katy has been infused with a sense of purpose and a desire to change her image permanently," an insider told RadarOnline.

Not only the Roar hitmaker, but her beau too, wants to be seen as a couple working on a shared philanthropic cause.

"She waited for this relationship with Justin and she wanted it. He has not been pushy and he hasn't been aggressive. Every step forward has been Katy's to make. She and Justin want to change the world for the better, and they want to do it together,” the source continued.

The couple are reportedly meeting up with powerful people, and discussing the problems they can work on as a team before Perry officially announces her new career turn.

Speaking of the Teenage Dream songstress’ views about the turn, they added, “Suddenly, being a relevant pop star looks puny compared to what she and Justin can achieve together and who they can make listen to them."

This comes after Perry sparked speculations of a new music release, after she was spotted allegedly filming a music video outside a church-like settling, in Pomona, California.

However, no announcements have been made so far and it appears that the Grammy winner might have some bigger plans at the moment.

