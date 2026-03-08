Eva Mendes warns Ryan Gosling she'll get him back for birthday stunt

The longtime couple made their first joint TV appearance in 10 years

Eva Mendes is giving Ryan Gosling his flowers — and a playful warning — after he orchestrated a birthday surprise for her in front of millions of viewers.

Mendes spent her 52nd birthday supporting her husband as he promoted his upcoming film Project Hail Mary on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. That’s when The Notebook star, 45, surprised Mendes by serenading her with the Happy Birthday song on live television.

“A huuuuge gracias to @jimmyfallon and @sbhs_bruins marching band. What a beautiful memory,” the Fast & Furious alum gushed in a Friday Instagram post. “And a special thank you to all the educators in the audience. We need you now more than ever,” she added, referring to the teachers in the live audience.

Plotting her revenge, Mendes then sent Gosling a playful warning: “Lastly, my man ….i’ll get back for this.”

Thursday’s show marked the longtime couple’s first joint television appearance in 10 years. Mendes stepped away from acting in 2014, choosing to prioritise motherhood. The couple welcomed daughters Esmerelda Amada in 2014 and Amada Lee in 2016.

“It was like a no-brainer. I’m so lucky, and I was like, if I can have this time with my children — and I’ve still worked, I just didn’t act, because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away,” Mendes admitted in a Today interview in 2024.

Supporting her superstar hubby from backstage is tradition for Mendes, who also cheered on Gosling from Jimmy Fallon’s backstage in 2014.

The recent birthday surprise carried additional meaning for Mendes, with Gosling telling the audience, “You have no idea how much she loves teachers - loves you so much. She has her hall monitor sash still from when she was a kid, she hangs it proudly in the house. If I get her, would you sing happy birthday to her?”

Mendes didn’t miss a beat after appearing on stage, saying, “I do love teachers so much. You guys, we owe so much to you guys, and you’re so underpaid and you’re so– I just, thank you so much. I had so many amazing teachers mentoring me, and I just wanna say thank you to you guys.”

Gosling, Fallon, The Roots, and the audience then joined the North Bergen Highschool marching band in singing Happy Birthday to Mendes.