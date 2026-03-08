 
Princess Kate joins Queen Camilla to celebrate women in personal message

Kensington Palace issues future Queen Catherine's statement to commemorate Women's Day

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 08, 2026

Kate Middleton joined Queen Camilla and women from all across the world to celebrate a very special day. 

On March 8, Kensington Palace shared Princess Catherine's personal message to mark International Women's Day on social media.

The future Queen said, "Today we celebrate the kindness, resilience and quiet strength of women in our families and communities.

"This day is about standing up alongside one another - recognising the loving influence of women, who nurture hope, encourage others and help make the world kinder and more compassionate. с."

The Princess of Wales' special note for fellow women has been shared online after Buckingham Palace shed light on Queen Camilla's meaningful engagements with powerful women that took place over the year.

Kate Middleton herself is one of the leading royal women who became a source of inspiration for many, especially after her challenging cancer battle. 

Instead of giving up and becoming a target of constant scrutiny, the doting mother of George, Charlotte and Louis made a strong return with renewed energy. 

