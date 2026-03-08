King Charles’ classic umbrella makes another royal appearance

King Charles made a quiet Sunday appearance at church on the royal Sandringham estate, greeting well-wishers as he arrived for the service.

The monarch attended without Queen Camilla, stepping out in his familiar attire.

Completing the look was a classic umbrella with a wooden handle that has become something of a royal signature during countryside outings.

The King acknowledged members of the public waiting outside, offering a friendly wave before heading inside for the service at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The low-key outing followed the release of Charles’s annual message marking Commonwealth Day, observed on March 9.

As Head of the Commonwealth, the King used the address to reflect on the challenging global climate, highlighting the growing strain caused by armed conflict, environmental disruption and a rapidly shifting world.

In his message, the monarch noted that communities across the globe are navigating a period filled with both uncertainty and opportunity.

He pointed out that moments of hardship often reveal the resilience and unity that bind the nations together, describing those times as when the organisation’s enduring spirit becomes most visible.