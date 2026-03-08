 
Geo News

Duchess Sophie stands proud with Royal Irish Regiment for Women's Day

Colonel-in-Chief Sophie strengthens ties with her Royal Irish Regiment soldiers

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 08, 2026

Duchess Sophie stands proud with Royal Irish Regiment for Women’s Day
Duchess Sophie stands proud with Royal Irish Regiment for Women’s Day

Royal Irish Regiment marked International Women’s Day with a powerful tribute on social media on Sunday, sharing a group photograph alongside the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The Duchess stands confidently among uniformed soldiers, dressed in military camouflage and flanked by members of the regiment wearing their distinctive dark berets topped with green plumes. 

The post celebrated the dedication of women serving not only within the regiment but across the wider British Army.

“Happy International Women’s Day to the incredible women who serve,” the regiment wrote, saluting the commitment of female personnel who continue to play a vital role in modern military operations.

Sophie, who became Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Irish Regiment in 2023, has developed a strong connection with the soldiers under her patronage. 

The role places her at the ceremonial head of the regiment that involves regular visits to troops, attending military events and championing the work carried out by service members and their families.

Princess sends powerful message amid Epstein horror ‘Act without fear'
Princess sends powerful message amid Epstein horror ‘Act without fear'
Queen Camilla honours inspiring women as King crumbles under Andrew shame
Queen Camilla honours inspiring women as King crumbles under Andrew shame
Princess Eugenie forced to give up key royal role in shock move
Princess Eugenie forced to give up key royal role in shock move
Prince William, Kate declare distance from Beatrice, Eugenie at royal event
Prince William, Kate declare distance from Beatrice, Eugenie at royal event
Buckingham Palace shares update after King Charles US tour mystery
Buckingham Palace shares update after King Charles US tour mystery
Beatrice, Eugenie make huge sacrifice for royal family: 'No sympathy'
Beatrice, Eugenie make huge sacrifice for royal family: 'No sympathy'
Meghan Markle invites criticism with new statement: 'Enormous ego'
Meghan Markle invites criticism with new statement: 'Enormous ego'
King Charles faces difficult dilemma as Andrew raises fresh legal concern
King Charles faces difficult dilemma as Andrew raises fresh legal concern