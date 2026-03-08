Duchess Sophie stands proud with Royal Irish Regiment for Women’s Day

Royal Irish Regiment marked International Women’s Day with a powerful tribute on social media on Sunday, sharing a group photograph alongside the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The Duchess stands confidently among uniformed soldiers, dressed in military camouflage and flanked by members of the regiment wearing their distinctive dark berets topped with green plumes.

The post celebrated the dedication of women serving not only within the regiment but across the wider British Army.

“Happy International Women’s Day to the incredible women who serve,” the regiment wrote, saluting the commitment of female personnel who continue to play a vital role in modern military operations.

Sophie, who became Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Irish Regiment in 2023, has developed a strong connection with the soldiers under her patronage.

The role places her at the ceremonial head of the regiment that involves regular visits to troops, attending military events and championing the work carried out by service members and their families.