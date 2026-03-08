Sarah Ferguson’s $2M memoir dream hits publishing wall

Sarah Ferguson had hoped to turn her life story into a lucrative publishing deal in the United States, but insiders claim the plan has hit a firm wall in the American book market.

The 66-year-old former royal is said to have pitched the idea of a revealing memoir to several major publishing houses, with expectations of securing a contract worth around £1.5 million.

However, according to industry sources, the proposal was met with little enthusiasm and in some cases, no response at all.

Publishing insiders suggest that the renewed attention surrounding documents linked to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein has made potential partners wary of attaching their names to the project.

Ferguson and her former husband, Andrew, have both been referenced in discussions surrounding the case, which has again placed the York family under intense scrutiny.

One source claimed publishers were reluctant to be associated with a book that might appear to benefit from a scandal that has already caused significant damage to the Duke of York’s reputation.

The reaction reportedly left her facing a series of polite refusals and silence from others in the industry.