Georgina Rodriguez honoured by Cristiano Ronaldo in sweet Women's Day post

Ronaldo honours all the 'strong women' in his life, including his fiancé, daughters, mother, and sisters

Georgina Rodriguez is being honoured by her fiance Christiano Ronaldo on International Women’s Day.

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, March 8, the Portuguese football icon paid tribute to all the important women in his life, including his longtime partner and mother of his five children.

“Surrounded by strong women! Gio, my daughters, my mother and my sisters,” Ronaldo, 39, wrote. “I’m grateful for you every day. Happy Women’s Day!”

The accompanying carousel of images included sweet photos of Rodriguez and their mixed family. The pair share four children together: twins Eva and Mateo born via surrogate, and their biological children, daughter Alana Martina, and twins Bella and Baby Angel (who sadly passed away in 2022). Rodriguez is also stepmother to Ronaldo’s eldest child, also named Cristiano.

Also included in the post were Ronaldo’s mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, and his elder sisters Elma and Katia.

Touched by the gesture, Rodriguez proudly shared the post to her Instagram Stories.

After eight years together, the couple got engaged in August 2025. The model and social media influencer shared the news on Instagram, showing off her giant oval-shaped diamond along with the caption, “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”

In January, Rodriguez marked her 32nd birthday with a loving tribute by her husband-to-be. “Happy birthday to the woman of my life!” Ronaldo captioned the simple but sweet caption.